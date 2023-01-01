You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm

11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~83.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +425% 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

