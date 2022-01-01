Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

53 out of 100
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 72 against 54 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.4 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1142:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 68.8%
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
2. HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
5. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
6. Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский