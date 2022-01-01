You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 72 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 72 against 54 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.4 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1142:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 68.8% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.