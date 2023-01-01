Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs) Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10 Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (72.1 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches 208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 465 cm2 (72.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~104.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm -42.9 mm Colors Black Silver Material - Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) +20% 300 nits Pro x360 435 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) +161% 1.41 TFLOPS Pro x360 435 G10 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint - Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022): - Full magnesium-alloy body

