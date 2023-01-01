Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or Pro x360 435 G10 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) vs HP Pro x360 435 G10

53 out of 100
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
VS
46 out of 100
HP Pro x360 435 G10
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
HP Pro x360 435 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) and HP Pro x360 435 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (72.1 vs 106.8 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
vs
Pro x360 435 G10

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 465 cm2 (72.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~104.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm -42.9 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material - Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) +20%
300 nits
Pro x360 435 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) +161%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pro x360 435 G10
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint - Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

