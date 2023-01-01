LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) vs HP Pro x360 435 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (72.1 vs 106.8 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches
|208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|465 cm2 (72.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|~104.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|-42.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1529
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) +111%
7507
3553
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1460
1044
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) +113%
8884
4163
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Size
|11.1 x 6.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
