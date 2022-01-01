You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (103.4 vs 112.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

