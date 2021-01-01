Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2021) or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2021) vs ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

LG Gram 14 (2021)
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2021) and ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~118%) battery – 72 against 33 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2021)
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Width 313.4 mm (12.34 inches) 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 215.2 mm (8.47 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1507:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. LG Gram 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. LG Gram 14 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
4. LG Gram 14 (2021) and Gram 17 (2021)
5. LG Gram 14 (2021) and Razer Book 13 (2020)
6. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and Dell XPS 13 9310
8. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
10. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and LG Gram 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский