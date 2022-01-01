You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 72 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm

12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches 324 x 213 x 15.9 mm

12.76 x 8.39 x 0.63 inches Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~78.3% Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.1 mm Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1600:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 85.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.5% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness Gram 14 (2021) +40% 350 nits VivoBook S14 S433 250 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 298 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Gram 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS VivoBook S14 S433 +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.