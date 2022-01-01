LG Gram 14 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 72 against 50 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches
|324 x 213 x 15.9 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|30.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.5%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|298 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +4%
1301
1254
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +5%
4383
4189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +1%
1314
1300
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +3%
5014
4885
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
