LG Gram 14 (2021) vs Dell G15 5510

55 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2021)
54 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1450 grams less (around 3.2 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (104.5 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2021)
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 313.4 mm (12.34 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 215.2 mm (8.47 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2021)
n/a
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +9%
1267
G15 5510
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021)
4151
G15 5510 +11%
4613
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

