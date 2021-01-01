LG Gram 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 72 against 40 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.5 vs 112.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
|324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
|Height
|215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
|222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|50%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +8%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +61%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
