Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1520 grams less (around 3.35 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (104.5 vs 144.1 square inches)
  • 22% sharper screen – 162 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 97 against 72 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Laptop:
Gram 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 313.4 mm (12.34 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 215.2 mm (8.47 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~90.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 94%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +20%
1310
XPS 17 9700
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +27%
4346
XPS 17 9700
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021)
2000
XPS 17 9700 +6%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

