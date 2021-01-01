LG Gram 14 (2021) vs HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (104.5 vs 134.4 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
- Display has support for touch input
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Width
|313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
|241.6 mm (9.51 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|20.7 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4151
4247
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1859
1904
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
