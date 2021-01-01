LG Gram 14 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 15
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (104.5 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 74% sharper screen – 282 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Spectre x360 15 +23%
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4151
Spectre x360 15 +26%
5218
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Spectre x360 15 +11%
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1859
Spectre x360 15 +23%
2281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
