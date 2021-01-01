LG Gram 14 (2021) vs Huawei MateBook 14s
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
37
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
61
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 72 against 60 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.5 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Display has support for touch input
- 31% sharper screen – 213 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|30.5 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.5%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|298 gramm
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1336
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +1%
4530
4483
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1314
MateBook 14s +5%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5014
MateBook 14s +5%
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.8 dB
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 7.0 cm
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
