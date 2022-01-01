You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (104.5 vs 138.7 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 84 against 72 watt-hours

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm

12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.4 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 30.5 dB 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1680 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1600:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile 85.2% 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.5% 63.1% Response time 34 ms 34 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2021) +17% 350 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 298 gramm 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Gram 14 (2021) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.8 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 7.0 cm 14.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

