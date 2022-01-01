Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

51 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
LG Gram 14 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 72 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
Dimensions 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 30.5 dB 35.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 2067:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile 85.2% 76.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.5% 74.6%
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2021)
350 nits
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:08 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 298 gramm 297 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.8 dB 75 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
