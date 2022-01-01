LG Gram 14 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|30.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.5%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|298 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
1442
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2021) +15%
4576
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5014
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|11.0 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1