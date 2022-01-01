You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 72 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.4 vs 136.2 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 3 Noise level 36 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1312:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% 74.1% Response time 36 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2022) +17% 350 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 233 gramm 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Gram 14 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.