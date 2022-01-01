Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2022) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 72 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93.1 vs 103.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~81.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.8 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1312:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% -
Response time 36 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2022)
350 nits
XPS 13 9305 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 233 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +22%
1497
XPS 13 9305
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +176%
6817
XPS 13 9305
2471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2022)
1331
XPS 13 9305 +1%
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +164%
6431
XPS 13 9305
2436

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2022) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x2 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3271-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

