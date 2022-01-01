LG Gram 14 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 72 against 52 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.3 vs 103.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|36 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1312:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.4%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|233 gramm
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +21%
1497
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +179%
6817
2441
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +1%
1331
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +165%
6431
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 6.9 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
