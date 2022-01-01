Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2022) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

53 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2022)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
LG Gram 14 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 72 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.1 vs 103.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~88.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.3 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36 dB 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1312:1 940:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% 69%
Response time 36 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2022)
350 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 233 gramm 254 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
