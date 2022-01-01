You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 72 against 49.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Provides 29% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 350 nits

25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.5 vs 103.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36 dB 40.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1312:1 1269:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 68.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% 66.2% Response time 36 ms 34 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2022) 350 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +29% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 49.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 233 gramm 248 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Gram 14 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB 86.6 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

