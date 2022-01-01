LG Gram 14 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 72 against 51.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.4 vs 103.4 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|295 x 200 x 13.99 mm
11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|590 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~86.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|36 dB
|39.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1312:1
|1267:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|96.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.9%
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.4%
|67.7%
|Response time
|36 ms
|36 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|233 gramm
|300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2022) +4%
1497
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6817
ThinkPad Z13 +3%
6996
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1331
ThinkPad Z13 +9%
1452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6431
ThinkPad Z13 +44%
9290
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|74.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 6.9 cm
|12.0 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
