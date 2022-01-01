You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Display has support for touch input

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~81.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.6 mm Colors White, Black Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 (2022) +17% 350 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Gram 14 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.