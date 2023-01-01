Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

57 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 72 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023) +17%
350 nits
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 230 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 14 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

