LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72 against 59 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
- Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
Screen space comparison
Gram 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1210:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|68.2%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|60 / 90 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|230 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +63%
1800
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +118%
10545
4845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +62%
1888
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +71%
11960
7003
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|40 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 14 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
