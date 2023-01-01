Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72 against 59 watt-hours

Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G) Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Gray Material - Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Screen space comparison Gram 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Swift X (SFX14-42G) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1210:1 sRGB color space - 96.1% Adobe RGB profile - 66.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 68.2% Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) 350 nits Swift X (SFX14-42G) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 90 W Weight of AC adapter 230 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-42G) +89% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.