LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)

LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 72 against 58.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1638:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023) +6%
350 nits
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
