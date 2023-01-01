You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery 72 Wh - 70 Wh 75 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (103.4 vs 127.7 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7 mm Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) +17% 350 nits Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 70 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

