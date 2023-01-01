LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (103.4 vs 112.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
- 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|230 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +5%
1785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11383
11619
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1746
1789
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12429
13796
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
