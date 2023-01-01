Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7535U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 72 against 67 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 72 against 67 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (103.4 vs 124.6 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (103.4 vs 124.6 square inches) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. LG Gram 14 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm

13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) +17% 350 nits Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 230 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) +16% 1.69 TFLOPS Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.