You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 72 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) +40% 350 nits Inspiron 14 5430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5430 +60% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

