Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Latitude 5330 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Dell Latitude 5330

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5330
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Dell Latitude 5330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 72 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Dell Latitude 5330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Latitude 5330

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023) +40%
350 nits
Latitude 5330
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +17%
1783
Latitude 5330
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +82%
10585
Latitude 5330
5817
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +24%
1882
Latitude 5330
1522
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +113%
11868
Latitude 5330
5564
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +18%
1.69 TFLOPS
Latitude 5330
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
5. LG Gram 14 (2023) or LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
6. Dell Latitude 5330 or Dell Latitude 5420
7. Dell Latitude 5330 or Dell Latitude 5530
8. Dell Latitude 5330 or Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Latitude 5330 or Dell Latitude 5431
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5330 and LG Gram 14 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский