Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Latitude 5440 – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Dell Latitude 5440

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5440
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Dell Latitude 5440
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 72 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Dell Latitude 5440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Latitude 5440

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
Latitude 5440 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +13%
1783
Latitude 5440
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +76%
10585
Latitude 5440
6015
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +14%
1882
Latitude 5440
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +95%
11868
Latitude 5440
6100
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Latitude 5440 +60%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gram 14 (2023) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Gram 14 (2023) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Gram 14 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. Gram 14 (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5 13.5
5. Gram 14 (2023) vs Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
6. Latitude 5440 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Latitude 5440 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Latitude 5440 vs Latitude 3440
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5440 and LG Gram 14 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский