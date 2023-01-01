LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Dell Latitude 7330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95 vs 103.4 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|613 cm2 (95 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1484:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|93.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.1%
|Response time
|-
|39 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|230 grams
|288 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1783
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +78%
10585
5954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1882
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +87%
11868
6330
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.0 x 6.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7330:
- There are different options for the case material, such as Carbon Fiber Reinforced which weighs 2.50 lb (1.13 kg), Magnesium Alloy which weighs 2.13 lb (0.967 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey which weighs 2.67 lb (1.21 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1