LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Dell Latitude 7330

Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 72 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Dell Latitude 7330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95 vs 103.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 1
Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1484:1
sRGB color space - 93.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.1%
Response time - 39 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
Latitude 7330 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 288 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1783
Latitude 7330
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +78%
10585
Latitude 7330
5954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1882
Latitude 7330
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +87%
11868
Latitude 7330
6330
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.1 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7330:
    - There are different options for the case material, such as Carbon Fiber Reinforced which weighs 2.50 lb (1.13 kg), Magnesium Alloy which weighs 2.13 lb (0.967 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey which weighs 2.67 lb (1.21 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

