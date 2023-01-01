Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 72 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.3 vs 103.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
XPS 13 9315 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +26%
1785
XPS 13 9315
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +80%
11383
XPS 13 9315
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +33%
1746
XPS 13 9315
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +129%
12429
XPS 13 9315
5436
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

