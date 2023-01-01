Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (103.4 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 86 against 72 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~88.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +105%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and LG Gram 14 (2023)
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and LG Gram 14 (2023)
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 and LG Gram 14 (2023)
4. LG Gram 14 (2022) and LG Gram 14 (2023)
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and LG Gram 14 (2023)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
10. LG Gram 16 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and LG Gram 14 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский