You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.4 vs 137.2 square inches) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Can run popular games at about 466-635% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 466-635% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 99 against 72 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 99 against 72 watt-hours Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) 350 nits Aero 16 n/a

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 726 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 80 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Aero 16 +847% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

