LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.4 vs 137.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Can run popular games at about 466-635% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 99 against 72 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
Aero 16
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 726 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +1%
1785
Aero 16
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023)
11383
Aero 16 +9%
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023)
1746
Aero 16 +2%
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023)
12429
Aero 16 +31%
16243
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 80
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +847%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

