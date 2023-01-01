LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aero 16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
77
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
82
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
78
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
75
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.4 vs 137.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Can run popular games at about 466-635% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 99 against 72 watt-hours
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|230 grams
|726 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +1%
1785
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11383
Aero 16 +9%
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1746
Aero 16 +2%
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12429
Aero 16 +31%
16243
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
