LG Gram 14 (2023) vs HP Dragonfly Pro
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 72 against 64.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|40.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1638:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|76.6%
|Response time
|-
|50 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|230 grams
|278 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|27 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1783
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +14%
10585
9245
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +21%
1882
1558
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11868
Dragonfly Pro +7%
12727
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
