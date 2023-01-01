Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Dragonfly Pro – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs HP Dragonfly Pro

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
60 out of 100
HP Dragonfly Pro
LG Gram 14 (2023)
HP Dragonfly Pro
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and HP Dragonfly Pro important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 72 against 64.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Dragonfly Pro

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~81%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1638:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6%
Response time - 50 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
Dragonfly Pro +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 278 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 27 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1783
Dragonfly Pro
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +14%
10585
Dragonfly Pro
9245
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +21%
1882
Dragonfly Pro
1558
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023)
11868
Dragonfly Pro +7%
12727
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Dragonfly Pro +118%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
