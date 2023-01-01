LG Gram 14 (2023) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 72 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|-
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|230 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +7%
1800
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +40%
10545
7537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +10%
1888
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +64%
11960
7281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 14 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1