Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 72 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 72 against 51 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 10.3 mm Colors Black Silver Material - Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor - No Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) +17% 350 nits Pavilion 14 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 230 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2023) +60% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.