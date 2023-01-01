Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Battery 72 Wh - 42 Wh 51 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~78.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black Silver Material - Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) +40% 350 nits ProBook 440 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 42 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 230 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) undefined TGP 15 W - Type Integrated - Fabrication process 10 nm - GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared - Memory type LPDDR5 - Memory speed 6 Gbps - Shading units (cores) 768 - Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 - Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 - GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS ProBook 440 G10 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

