Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gold Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level (max. load) - 43.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 18050:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 97.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) 350 nits Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 321 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.