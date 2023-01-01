You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5") Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 163-222% higher FPS Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 163-222% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 163-222% higher FPS Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) 350 nits Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 70 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +296% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.