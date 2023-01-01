LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (103.4 vs 114.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 163-222% higher FPS
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|230 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +5%
1783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10585
11697
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +6%
1882
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11868
13810
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
