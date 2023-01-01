Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 72 against 49.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Provides 29% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 350 nits

21% sharper screen – 196 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.5 vs 103.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm

11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) 350 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 +29% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 49.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 230 grams 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

