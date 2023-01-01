LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72 against 59 watt-hours
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:05 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|230 grams
|300 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +65%
1783
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +116%
10585
4899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +62%
1882
1163
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +71%
11868
6925
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
