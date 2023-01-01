Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
48 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 72 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023) +17%
350 nits
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

