You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~81.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 42.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) +17% 350 nits Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 338 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) +16% 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.