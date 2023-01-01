Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.4 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~77.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams 324 / 396 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and LG Gram 14 (2023) or ask any questions
