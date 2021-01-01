Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

57 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (102.1 vs 123.8 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~81.9%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space 99% 96%
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +5%
410 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

