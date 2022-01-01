Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or MacBook Air (2019) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
44 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 139-189% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (99.8 vs 123.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1238:1
sRGB color space 99% 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
MacBook Air (2019) +3%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021) +252%
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (2019)
0.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
