You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i7 8557U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 80 against 58 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 390 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 123.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm

14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1524:1 sRGB color space 99% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 15 (2021) 390 nits MacBook Pro 13 (2019) +28% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 6 GPU performance Gram 15 (2021) +74% 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 79.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.