Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 390 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1333:1
sRGB color space 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2018) +28%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021) +271%
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
5. LG Gram 14 (2021) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
8. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский