Gram 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (123.8 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 156% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 390 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +156%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

