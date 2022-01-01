You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 80 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 30% higher max. screen brightness: 390 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm

14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 15 (2021) +30% 390 nits Inspiron 15 5510 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Gram 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5510 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

